Mike Gillespie’s Brave Artists Management Adds Eric Kind & Eric Skinner As Partners, Trio As Managers

Mike Gillespie has been staffing up his Brave Artists Management, which he launched in January. Eric Kind, formerly of Kind Management, was brought in as Executive Partner in late April, while Eric Skinner has joined as Partner, reuniting with Gillespie. Additionally, BAM has added managers Tom Bixby, Karli Doumanis and Kimberly Kottwitz.

BAM

Kind has 20 years industry experience and has worked in studio business and legal affairs, casting, agency, and management at Lionsgate Television, Sovereign Talent Group, Casting House LA and NY. Most recently, he was the Owner/Manager of Kind Management.

Kind’s clients include Amanda Clayton (series regular on Showtime’s City On A Hill, OWN’s If Loving You Is Wrong) Lou Ferrigno Jr. (CBS’ S.W.A.T, Fox’s 9-1-1, HBO Max’s Stargirl) Conor Husting (series regular on Netflix’s Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, Netflix’s Prince Of Peoria), Shayan Sobhian (the CW’s DC Legends Of Tomorrow, The Chosen)

Related Story Mike Gillespie Launches Brave Artists Talent Management Company

“Eric Kind and I share the same vision and excitement for the company,” said Gillespie. “Our trust in each other has given us the opportunity to grow and add the members of our team that fit our company’s growing culture.”

Skinner spent six years as an agent at UTA and ICM Partners before joining Intellectual Artists Management as a manager, which later merged into Primary Wave Entertainment. Last year he re-launched Open Bar Entertainment with client Alvin ‘Xzibit’ Joiner. Skinner is bringing his management business over to Brave Artists in the new partnership.

“I’m very excited to be teaming up with Eric Skinner again as we started together in the UTA mailroom almost 13 years ago and have worked alongside one another during the formation of both Intellectual Artists Management and Primary Wave Entertainment,” Gillespie said. “We complement each other well and I’m very excited for the next chapter of our careers.”

Skinner’s clients include Ian Gomez (Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, The Ballad of Richard Jewell), Jim Parrack (Showtime’s Escape At Dannamora, Fury), Vinnie Bennett (Fast & Furious 9, Ghost in the Shell), Louriza Tronco (Netflix’s The Order), Chai Hansen (Netflix’s The New Legend of Monkey,, the CW’s The 100), Hosea Chanchez (The Game), Sachin Sahel (The 100), Xzibit (Fox’s Empire) and Bernard Jones (ABC’s The Mayor), Sarah Dugdale (Netflix’s There’s Someone Inside Your House, Lifetime’s The Bad Seed ), Julian Haig (the CW’s Riverdale), Johnno Wilson (Amazon’s Johnno & Michael Try) and Stephen Kijak (Showtime’s Sid & Judy).

Bixby, who focuses on actors, writers and comedians, has worked at Endeavor and APA and was a talent manager for several years at Electra Star Management. In 2014, he ventured out on his own and launched boutique management company, Bodhi Entertainment. His clients include Bobby Mort (Emmy Winner for The Colbert Report and co-creator of the comedy series Loudermilk), April Parker Jones (series regular on OWN’s If Loving You is Wrong, the CW’s Supergirl), Cinthya Carmona (series regular on Hulu’s East Los High, Netflix’s Greenhouse Academy)

Australian Doumanis, who started as an actor, had her own talent management company. Karli Doumanis Management with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Australia. She specializes in young adults and international talent.

Kottwitz, also a former actor, began her representation career as a talent manager at Citizen Skull Productions. She joined Brave Artists Management at its inception.

BAM’s Roster also includes; Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Anne Winters (Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, ABC’s Grand Hotel, Universal’s Night School), Emma Kenney (Showtime’s Shameless, ABC’s The Conners), Bob Morley (CW’s The 100), Tasya Teles (CW’s The 100), Heather Hemmens (CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, OWN’s If Loving You Is Wrong), Sierra Capri (Netflix’s On My Block), Brett Gray (Netflix’s On My Block), Frankie Adams (Amazon’s The Expanse), Zach McGowan (Starz’s Black Sails), Madeleine Arthur (Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Love Before), and Raechelle Banno (CW’s Pandora), Anna Hutchison (Starz’s Spartacus & Lionsgate’s Cabin in the Woods), Rahart Adams (YouTube Red’s Foursome), Daniela Nieves (Facebook Watch’s Five Points) and Abigail Hardingham (Starz’s The Missing).