Microsoft Steals Top Gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins From Amazon’s Twitch

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, gaming’s biggest star, has switched allegiances. Starting Friday, he’ll move his livestreaming activities from his home at Twitch to Microsoft’s competing Mixer, detailing his online exploits at http://www.mixer.com/Ninja.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Ninja was Twitch’s biggest star, so his defection no doubt carries a huge amount of incentives. Earlier this year, it was reported that Blevins racked up 226.85 million streams via Twitch in 2019, more than doubling his nearest competitor and aggregating more views than the second- and third-place finishers combined.

As of May, he was the most-followed streamer on Twitch with more than 14 million followers and an average of over 40,000 viewers per week.

Ninja also is managing the rare feat of breaking out of gaming into the mainstream. He’s been a guest on Ellen and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also toplined Twitch’s New Year’s Eve event and was the first gamer featured on the cover of ESPN the Magazine. Mixer hopes that Ninja’s presence will help it eat into the llivestreaming niche dominated by Twitch. Blevins became a gaming legend through is livestreams of his exploits on Fortnite, the hugely popular shooting game.

In addition to gaming and TV appearances, Blevins has three books coming out via Random House imprints and will have his own line of collectible figurines and plush dolls debuting this fall via Wicked Cool Toys.