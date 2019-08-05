Michael Urie, Thomas Sadoski, Maulik Pancholy Among Cast Of Broadway-Bound ‘Grand Horizons’

Michael Urie, Thomas Sadoski, Ashley Park, Maulik Pancholy and Priscilla Lopez have been cast in Broadway’s upcoming Grand Horizons, the Bess Wohl play to be directed by Leigh Silverman at the Hayes Theatre beginning in December.

The Second Stage Theatre production is set for a strictly limited 10-week engagement, with previews starting December 20 and an official opening on January 23, 2020.

The full creative team includes scenic design and costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Wohl’s new comedic play, co-commissioned by Williamstown Theatre Festival and Second Stage Theater, charts a family’s reaction to the sudden break-up of a 50-year marriage. As described by Second Stage: “Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other’s every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best.”

Urie (Ugly Betty, Younger) most recently starred on Broadway last year in Harvey Fierstein’s Tony-nominated Torch Song. Urie originated the role of Alex More in Jonathan Tolins’ Off Broadway hit Buyer & Cellar.

Sadoski, who starred in CBS’ Life In Pieces, has appeared on Broadway in Neil LaBute’s reasons to be pretty, Other Desert Cities, The House of Blue Leaves and Reckless. Film credits include The Last Word and I Smile Back, and he was a regular on HBO’s The Newsroom and NBC’s The Slap.

Lopez has appeared on Broadway in Pippin, In the Heights, Hollywood/Ukraine and as the original Diana Morales in A Chorus Line, among other productions.

Pancholy played the character Jonathan on NBC’s 30 Rock. Other credits include Weeds, Whitney and The Good Fight. He appeared on Broadway in It’s Only A Play. He is the voice of the title character of Sanjay on Nickelodeon’s animated series Sanjay & Craig and the voice of Baljeet on Disney’s Phineas & Ferb.

Park was Tony nominated for her performance in Mean Girls, with other Broadway credits including The King and I, Sunday in the Park With George, and Mamma Mia! She recently appeared in the Netflix series Tales of the City.