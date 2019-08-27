Sony, Michael Bay Plot ‘Black Five’ Action Film

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures is in talks with Michael Bay to direct Black Five, an ensemble drama that Erwin Stoff will produce.

Sony declined to comment, but sources said that the film is shaping up for an early 2020 production start, and that the script is an ensemble with a big male lead. Script is being written by Ehren Kruger.

Bay most recently wrapped 6 Underground the big budget ensemble actioner that stars Ryan Reynolds.

Bay is repped by WME.