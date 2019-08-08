MGM Television Inks First-Look Deal With Escape Artists

MGM Television has struck an exclusive first-look deal with Escape Artists, the company behind Epix’s original series Perpetual Grace LTD and box office hits such as The Equalizer 2 and The Upside. Under the agreement, the company founded by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and David Bloomfield, will work with Escape Artists Head of Television, Taylor Latham and her team to develop and produce original series across a variety of genres.

“We have had the great pleasure of working with Escape Artists on several projects including the Epix original series Perpetual Grace LTD and have witnessed their passion and commitment to produce high quality projects, said Mark Burnett, MGM’s Chairman, Worldwide Television Group and Steve Stark, MGM’s President, Television Production and Development. “From concept through delivery, they are consummate professionals and we look forward to working with their very impressive team.”

“We could not be more excited about our partnership with MGM. Escape Artists’ mandate has always been to find unique stories and captivating characters, and then attract the right talent to create great content,” said Jason Blumenthal, Partner, Escape Artists. The television format gives us a runway to explore stories and characters with added depth, and the MGM team and their high creative standards and experience are a perfect fit.”

In addition to Perpetual Grace LTD, starring Ben Kingsley, Jimmi Simpson and Jacki Weaver, Escape Artists’ roster includes Servant for Apple TV+ with Executive Producer M. Night Shyamalan, starring Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Ruper Grint. Other film projects include Southpaw and the 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven. Upcoming film projects include Troop Zero, distributed by Amazon Studios, starring Viola Davis, Allison Janney, McKenna Grace and Jim Gaffigan.

MGM TV’s current scripted and unscripted projects include Fargo (FX); Vikings (History); The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu); Get Shorty (Epix); The Voice (NBC); Survivor (CBS); Shark Tank (ABC); TKO: Total Knock Out (CBS); Beat Shazam (Fox); Lucha Underground (The El Rey Network); The Contender (Epix) and Condor (AT&T Audience Network); and through its distribution entity, Orion TV Productions, the syndicated daytime courtroom series Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court and Couples Court with The Cutlers.