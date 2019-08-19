Melanie Thomas & Colleen Colin Join ACM Talent As Part Of West Coast Expansion

EXCLUSIVE: ACM Talent is expanding its West Coast presence with the addition of Melanie Thomas as talent manager and Colleen Colin as project manager. The hires come on the heels of the appointment of Jeffery Umberger as talent manager in Atlanta. Thomas and Colin join Los Angeles-based talent manager Andrew Atkin.

Thomas joins ACM after 12 years as a commercial and promo voiceover agent with Abrams Artists Agency in L.A. The USC graduate began her career in entertainment at Abrams in late 2007 and was soon promoted to voiceover agent. Over the course of her career, Thomas has represented talent who have voiced successful commercial campaigns, on-air promos, trailers, narration, interactive and animation projects.

“Melanie’s reputation for representing and nurturing her clients is widely admired. Her abundant and diverse buyers have trusted her for many years and we are thrilled to have her with us, said ACM Talent co-founders Marc Guss and Phil Sutfin. “We are confident that her experience will translate into many successful opportunities for ACM clients”.

Colin brings over 15 years of industry experience with her to ACM, most recently as manager of day-to-day operations at Voicebank. Colin also oversees ACM’s E-Learning, Corporate, Industrial, Explainers, IVR and Voice Tech/AI platforms.

“Knowing Colleen from her many years at Voicebank, we couldn’t believe our good fortune that an outside-the-box pro like her who has unparalleled relationships with ad agency producers and voiceover buyers across the board would be available to join our team,” said Guss and Sutfin.

Atkin, who has been with ACM since its inception, continues to focus on movie trailers, promos, narration, syndication, among other things.

“In our quest to become the most complete and diverse voiceover representation company, we have shored up our West Coast operations and are grateful to be in a position to welcome these gifted new team members to ACM,” added Guss and Sutfin.

Guss and Sutfin formed ACM Talent in 2012. The two began their careers in the mid-1990s working together as agents at commercial agency SEM&M, then went on to oversee commercial voiceovers at WME and ICM in New York, respectively.