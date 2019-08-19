McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision Ups Corey Marsh To EVP

EXCLUSIVE: Wonderland Sound and Vision, the company founded by director-producer McG, has promoted Corey Marsh to executive vice president of the film and television production label. Marsh joined the company as a producer last year. He brought in and produced the upcoming Nzingha Stewart-directed Netflix movie, Tall Girl, as well as served as an executive producer on the McG-directed Rim of the World, also for Netflix.

In his new post, Marsh will continue to work on TV and film projects as well as build out Wonderland’s growing TV slate.

Marsh previously spent six and a half years working at Disney Channel where he worked his way up to executive director of original series. His credits include Girl Meets World, Liv & Maddie, Bizaardvark, and KC Undercover. He developed the original franchise film, Descendants, which recently released its third installment. He also conceived the Disney Channel Storytellers program, a WGA-sanctioned writer incubator grooming developers.

Marsh started his career as a writers’ assistant on shows such as Will & Grace, In Plain Sight, and Starter Wife. Before joining Wonderland, he served as director of development at Prospect Park, where he helped start the TV division and worked on Wilfred for FX and Royal Pains for USA.

“I’m excited to work alongside McG and Mary Viola [Wonderland’s President of Film], who are two of the most talented creatives in the industry,” said Marsh. “Sure, they gave me the nickname “Coco,” which I’m not very fond of, but I have full confidence it won’t stick.

“We’re thrilled to have Coco join the Wonderland family,” McG and Viola in a joint statement.” During his short tenure, he’s attracted high-end talent to the company, secured competitive IP, and helped set up several projects, including three put pilots.”

In addition to Tall Girl, Wonderland produced the comedy Holidate, starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, which is also set as Netflix.