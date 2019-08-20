Mayim Bialik Inks Pod & Talent Holding Deal With Warner Bros. TV Group, Taps Chuck Lorre Prods’ Veteran As Head Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Former The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik is reuniting with the studio behind the long-running hit comedy series, signing a multi-faceted deal with Warner Bros. TV Group. It includes an exclusive two-year pod deal for Bialik’s newly launched production company, Sad Clown Productions, and a talent holding provision for her acting services. As part of the pact, Bialik has named Chuck Lorre Productions’ veteran Mackenzie Gabriel-Vaught as Head of Development and Production for Sad Clown.

Bialik’s pact follows a similar expansive deal fellow Big Bang star Kaley Cuoco recently inked with WBTVG, which also includes a two-year pod deal for Cuoco’s production company, Yes, Norman Productions, and a talent holding provision for her acting services.

Vaught joins Sad Clown after a decade with Lorre, where she served as VP of Current Programming, overseeing hit series The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly, Mom, Young Sheldon, and The Kominsky Method. Vaught also served as Coordinating Producer on Young Sheldon.

In her new role with Bialik, Vaught will be responsible for developing and producing projects for broadcast, cable, on-demand/streaming and digital platforms via WBTVG divisions such as Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation and digital venture Blue Ribbon Content.

“WB has been my creative home for over a decade and I’m thrilled to be continuing my relationship with them as I develop projects as an actor and a producer,” Bialik said. “After working with Mackenzie during my entire time at The Big Bang Theory, I have grown to respect and value her humor, candor, intelligence, and professionalism. There’s no one else I would rather start this new phase of my career with than Mackenzie and I can’t wait to start showing what we can do together!”

Bialik has also added Brandon Klaus as Coordinator for Sad Clown.

For her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the CBS hit comedy The Big Bang Theory, Bialik earned 4 Emmy nominations and 2 Critics’ Choice Awards. She is repped by Mosaic, WME and Shep Rosenman at Katz Golden Rosenman.