Mary-Louise Parker & David Morse To Star In Broadway’s ‘How I Learned To Drive’

Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse will star in a 2020 Broadway production of Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize winning How I Learned to Drive, reprising roles they originated Off Broadway in 1997.

The Manhattan Theater Club production of How I Learned to Drive will begin previews on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with an opening night of Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

The announcement was made today by producers Manhattan Theatre Club and Daryl Roth, Cody Lassen, The Dodgers in association with the Vineyard Theatre.

Mark Brokaw will direct. Additional casting and the design team will be announced at a later date.

Vogel’s 1998 Pulitzer winner tells the story, as MTC describes it, of a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. The play, with it’s frank depiction of pedophilia and its lifelong impact on the victim, was acclaimed by critics in its original Vineyard Theatre production in ’97 and subsequent commercial Off Broadway production by producers Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay.

The 2020 production – the play’s first on Broadway – reunites the Off Broadway production’s two stars with its original director. Both Parker and Morse won Obie and Lucille Lortel awards for the Off Broadway production.

Parker returns to Broadway this fall in Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside prior to the spring run of How I Learned to Drive. She won a Tony Award for her role in Proof, and other stage credits include Prelude to a Kiss, Reckless, Bus Stop and others. TV and film credits include Weeds, Angels in America, The West Wing, Billions, Longtime Companion and Boys On the Side, among many others.

Morse most recently appeared on Broadway in 2018’s The Iceman Cometh. Other stage credits include Of Mice and Men and The Seafarer. TV and film credits include House, John Adams, Escape at Dannemora, Hack, St. Elsewhere, The Green Mile and The Hurt Locker. He’ll be seen in Apple’s Morning Show, HBO’s The Deuce, and Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird. He’s repped by UTA, Kipperman Management, and Katz, Golden & Rosenman LLP.