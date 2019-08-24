Marvel Announces New Spider-Man Animated Series For Disney Junior Amid Rift With Sony Over Film Franchise

Well, this is awkward timing.

During Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment panel at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday evening, the company announced a new original preschool animated series for Disney Junior, Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Set to debut in 2021, it marks the first full-length Marvel series for Disney Junior.

The news comes at the end of a tumultuous week for the Spider-Man live-action movie franchise. As Deadline first reported, a standoff between Sony and Marvel/Disney has led to Marvel chief Kevin Feige exiting the Sony’s Spider-Man franchise and a looming exit of Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Preschool kids already love Spidey, so they’ll be delighted to have Peter Parker thwipping across their screens in this new series” Cort Lane, SVP, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment, said in the announcement of the new series.

In Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Peter Parker, who is used to working solo, must discover what it takes to become a truly amazing super hero: being a spider friend who works well with others. Together with his friends Miles Morales and Gwen AKA Ghost-Spider, they will team up with heroes such as Hulk, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel, to defeat evil foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.

Earlier Friday at D23, Feige announced Ms. Marvel as one of the newest members of MCU with a live-action series in development at Disney+ and plans for the character to appear in movies.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends is executive produced by Alan Fine (Marvel’s The Avengers), Joe Quesada (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), Dan Buckley (Marvel’s Spider-Man), Cort Lane (Ultimate Spider-Man), and Eric Radomski (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble); co-executive produced by Marsha Griffin, and supervising producer Harrison Wilcox. Alfred Gimeno serves as supervising animation producer, and Ashley Mendoza as story editor.