Martin Scorsese To Receive SBIFF’s 14th Annual Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence In Film

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese, whose latest film is the much-anticipated The Irishman, has been selected to receive the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence In Film from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The honor, which benefits SBIFF’s year-round educational programs, will be presented on Thursday November 14 at a Black Tie dinner at the Ritz Carlton Bacara.

Since 2006, the annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film has been awarded to a lifelong contributor to cinema through their work in front of the camera, behind, or both. Mr. Scorsese will be the fourth Director to receive this prestigious honor, joining the ranks of past honorees Hugh Jackman, Dame Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, and John Travolta.

“Martin Scorsese is a brilliant filmmaker. He has made countless unforgettable films and is a true cinematic treasure. I am honored and grateful that he will receive the 14th annual Kirk Douglas Award.” states Kirk Douglas who incidentally will turn 103 in December.

Scorsese’s films including Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, his Oscar-winning The Departed, Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street, Silence, and many more from a remarkable career spanning over 50 years.

His next film, The Irishman is long-awaited and brings him together again with Goodfellas and Casino stars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, as well as working for the first time with Al Pacino. The film is set to be released by Netflix, first in theaters and then the streaming service this fall.

The 35th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Wednesday, January 15 –25, 2020.