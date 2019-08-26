Baltasar Kormakur To Direct Mark Wahlberg In Canine Pic ‘Arthur The King’

2 Guns director Baltasar Kormakur is returning to work with that pic’s star Mark Wahlberg for Paramount Players’ Arthur the King, which reportedly will shoot during the first half of 2020.

The pic is based on the 2017 book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home by Mikael Lindnord, who was the captain of a Swedish adventure racing team. Wahlberg will play Lindnord. In the book, Lindnord befriends a wounded stray dog on a 400-mile race through the Ecuadoran jungle, who he adopts and brings back to Sweden.

Wahlberg will also serve as EP. Michael Brandt is adapting. Producers are Mark Canton, Tucker Tooley, Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley. Dorothy Canton, Brandt and Lindnord will executive produce. Variety first had the news.