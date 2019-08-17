Chef Mario Batali no longer holds a stake in Italian marketplace Eataly, a venue he once heavily promoted.

Chris Giglio, a spokesman for Eataly USA, told The Associated Press on Friday that the company has purchased Batali’s minority interest. Batali had no direct involvement with Eataly since December 2017, Giglio said.

The move is the latest career downturn for Batali, who stands accused of numerous counts of sexual misconduct.

Eataly USA has several locations, including one in Century City and a Manhattan outlet. Batali also has given up financial stakes in all of his restaurants.

The former The Chew star is facing a criminal assault charge over a 2017 incident in which he allegedly groped and forcibly kissed a woman at a restaurant in Boston. It marked the first criminal charge for the disgraced and once-popular chef amid a number of sexual assault and harassment allegations. Batali, who also appeared on Iron Chef America, already has been sued in civil court over the incident, and Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins said he now faces a charge of indecent assault and battery in the case.

Natali Tene alleges that Batali groped her in April 2017 after suggesting a selfie series. He allegedly rubbed her breasts, grabbed her backside, put his hands between her legs and kept squeezing her face into his as he kissed her. She filed a civil lawsuit less than a year ago that claims emotional distress, anxiety and self-doubt on the plaintiff’s part.

At least seven women have accused Batali of alleged inappropriate touching in public, causing him to lose his television jobs. He was fired from ABC’s The Chew in December 2017 as Hollywood’s sexual harassment and assault scandals exploded and also has seen his Las Vegas restaurants shutter and restaurant group partnerships end.