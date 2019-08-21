Lionsgate Drops ‘Bombshell’ Trailer: Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron & Nicole Kidman Take On Roger Ailes

Very quietly this morning, Lionsgate dropped the trailer and revealed the title for their Jay Roach-directed, Charles Randolph scripted movie about the women who take on Fox News Channel boss Roger Ailes: Bombshell.

While we don’t get a glance at John Lithgow’s Roger Ailes in the current trailer, we see Margot Robbie’s Kayla Pospisil (a fictitious news producer) getting on the elevator with Charlize Theron’s Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman’s Gretchen Carlson as they head to the second floor — the executive suite at Fox News Channel’s 1211 Ave. of the Americas. Everyone is just calm and cool here. Earlier in the trailer we see Kate McKinnon’s FNC producer looking up at Robbie, to see what’s going on. Pic’s release date, still not specified, will be December.

Carlson sued Ailes for sexual harassment in 2016, forcing him to resign (before his death), and busted a dam which saw a flood of women step forward who claimed they too were harassed by the cable network news chief. Carlson settled with 21st Century Fox for a reported $20M. Kelly also admitted that she was sexually harassed by Ailes. She wrote about those advances in her 2016 book Settle for More. HarperCollins reportedly paid Kelly $10M-plus for the book.

Bron Studios co-financed the pic. Lionsgate picked up the movie in turnaround from Annapurna last fall.