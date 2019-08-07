Many Local SAG-AFTRA Presidents “Declared Elected Without The Necessity Of A Membership Vote” In Uncontested Races

The hotly contested SAG-AFTRA presidential election is in full swing, but the presidents of 16 of the union’s 25 locals spread out across the country already have been “declared elected without the necessity of a membership vote” because they were running unopposed.

Members of five locals – in Colorado, Dallas-Fort Worth, Portland, Seattle and the Twin Cities – didn’t cast a single ballot for any of their officers, board members or convention delegates because all were running unopposed. In Colorado, there was no presidential candidate on the ballot because no one submitted in a timely manner.

On the national level, there is plenty of competition in the races for president, secretary-treasurer and the national board of directors. But that’s not the case at many of the smaller locals, where more often than not, incumbents are returned to office without opposition.

Local presidents elected or reelected without the necessity of a membership vote are:

• Arizona-Utah – Joe Corcoran

• Atlanta – Clayton Landey

• Chicago – Charles Andrew Gardner

• Dallas-Fort Worth – Brent Anderson

• Hawaii – David Farmer

• Miami – John McKarthy

• Michigan – Erik Wydra

• Nashville – Michael Montgomery

• Nevada – Kim Renee

• New Mexico – Marc Comstock

• Ohio-Pittsburgh – Heather Abraham

• Philadelphia – Sam Clover

• Portland – Michelle Damis

• San Diego – Martin Alvillar

• Seattle – Rik Deskin

• Twin Cities – Peter Moore

By contrast, presidential races are up for grabs at SAG-AFTRA’s two largest locals – Los Angeles and New York – with four candidates vying for the presidency of the LA local, and three candidates competing to be president of the New York local.

Even there, however, there were uncontested races. In L.A., two national board members, two local board members, and three convention delegates were elected without opposition. And in New York, two national board members; three local board members, and four convention delegates were elected without the necessity of a vote.