‘Manifest’: Yasha Jackson & Garrett Wareing To Recur On Season 2 Of NBC Series

Yasha Jackson (Ray Donovan) and Garrett Wareing (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) are set for recurring roles opposite Josh Dallas on the upcoming second season of NBC’s hit missing plane drama series Manifest, from Jeff Rake, Warner Bros. TV, Universal Television and Compari Entertainment.

Clearly influenced by the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, in Manifest, when Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Jackson will play Suzanne Martin, a Dean at Astoria University and Ben’s (Dallas) ex-girlfriend. They happen to reconnect after running into each other on campus.

Wareing will portray TJ Morrison. Another one of the passengers on Flight 828, TJ Morrison is a college freshman who went to Jamaica for vacation and came back 5 and a half years later. He’s alone in the world and Ben (Dallas) takes him under his wing.

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur.

Rake writes and executive produces. David Frankel directed and executive produced the pilot. Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein also executive produce.

Jackson most recently wrapped a supporting role in the Paramount Pictures feature Clifford the Big Red Dog. She was last seen recurring on the sixth season of Showtime’s Ray Donovan as well as a season long arc on this past season of CBS’ Blue Bloods. Jackson also recently filmed a series regular role on the TNT pilot Constancce opposite Elisabeth Shue. Jackson is repped by Paradigm, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Peikoff Mahan.

Wareing is coming off a starring role in Steven Soderbergh’s psychological thriller Perfect and was most recently seen on TV recurring as Zach Fordson in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. He can next be seen opposite Tom Pelphry and Juliet Rylance in the family drama film Jill bowing in early 2020. He’s repped by Paradigm, 23 Management Group and attorney Steve Younger Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light.