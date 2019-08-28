‘Manifest’: Andrene Ward-Hammond & Ellen Tamaki To Recur On Season 2 Of NBC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Andrene Ward-Hammond (Claws) and Ellen Tamaki (Charmed) are set for recurring roles opposite Melissa Roxburgh on the upcoming second season of NBC’s hit missing plane drama series Manifest, from Jeff Rake, Warner Bros. TV, Universal Television and Compari Entertainment.

Clearly influenced by the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, in Manifest, when Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Ward-Hammond will play Captain Kate Bowers, the newly appointed captain of Michaela’s (Roxburgh) precinct. From a long line of cops, she’s direct, by the book and doesn’t suffer fools.

Tamaki will portray Drea Mikami, the bright and confident detective Bowers (Ward-Hammond) assigns as Michaela’s (Roxburgh) new partner.

In addition to Roxburgh, Manifest stars Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur.

Rake writes and executive produces. David Frankel directed and executive produced the pilot. Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein also executive produce.

Ward-Hammond recently played recurring roles in Fox’s Star and Claws on TNT. In film, she starred as caretaker Laura in the critically-acclaimed Loving, and in the indie drama Strange Weather with Holly Hunter and Carrie Coon. Ward-Hammond is repped by Alexander White Agency.

Tamaki was most recently seen as series regular Niko Hamada on the CW reboot of Charmed. Film credits include We Only Know So Much, The Drowning starring Julia Stiles, the upcoming Inez & Doug & Kira, Valentina (HBO) and web projects, Dichos and The Holdouts. She is represented by CESD and Anthony Calamita at AC Management.