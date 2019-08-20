Manhattan Theater Club Ups Nicki Hunter To Artistic Producer

Broadway’s not-for-profit Manhattan Theatre Club has upped Nicki Hunter, who joined the MTC 10 years ago as an intern, to Artistic Producer, with responsibility for working with the artistic team on season programming and producing current MTC shows.

The announcement was made by MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove. MTC produces both Broadway and Off Broadway shows.

MTC is gearing up for a busy season, with, among others, the world premiere of Harvey Fierstein’s Bela Bela set for October, My Name Is Lucy Barton, starring Laura Linney, set for January 2020, followed by the just-announced How I Learned To Drive starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse next March.

“I’m especially looking forward to working with and supporting the talented artists at MTC – both new and returning – and continuing my very valuable collaboration with Lynne Meadow, Barry Grove, and the entire MTC staff,” Hunter said in a statement.