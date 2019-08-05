Mail Bomber Who Targeted Donald Trump Critics Sentenced To Prison

The Florida man who mailed bombs last year to high-profile critics of President Donald Trump including Democratic politicians, cable news outlets and pundits and Robert De Niro was sentenced today to 20 years in federal prison.

Cesar Sayoc, 57, whose own legal team called him a “Donald Trump superfan,” was arrested October 28 and had pleaded guilty to 65 criminal charges in March. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence.

Sayoc Broward Sheriff's Office

More than a dozen bombs were mailed to prominent Democrats including Barack and Michelle Obama, 2016 presidential nominee Sen. Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, former VP Joe Biden, Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Rep. Maxine Waters, former CIA director James Brennan (in care of CNN) and billionaire Dem contributors George Soros and Tom Steyer — the latter now a presidential candidate.

Sayoc also sent explosive devices to CNN headquarters in Manhattan.

None of the devices detonated, no one was hurt, and several were intercepted before reaching their intended targets.

Sayoc was labeled “the MAGA Bomber” after photos circulated of his van that was covered in pro-Trump stickers and posters, along with other images including Trump’s 2016 Democratic presidential challenger Clinton in crosshairs.

