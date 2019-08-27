‘Fauda’ Outfit Yes Studios Renews Hit Israeli Crime Series ‘Magpie’ For Second Season

EXCLUSIVE: Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor yes Studios’ has renewed Magpie, its most watched drama series this year, for a second season on yes TV.

The well-received crime-drama, which took home Best Screenplay at this year’s Berlin Series Awards, tells the story of Asa Katz who, after serving 17 years in prison for a murder conviction, receives an early release on the condition that he continues to cooperate with the police as their jailhouse informant. Katz returns to his old neighborhood and to his older brother, David, a successful realtor who made his money in dubious business dealings. Conflicting interests put Asa in precarious situations, and he finds himself torn between his life of crime and his work with the police, all the while navigating both worlds to his advantage.

The show was created by Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden and is directed by Ariel Benbaji and written by Adam Bizanski and Omri Shenhar. It’s produced by yes TV with Donna & Shula Productions and yes Studios handles international distribution.

Key local player yes is also prepping the local launch of its series Just For Today, which won the Special Jury Prize at Series Mania earlier this year. The show was created by Nir Bergman (In Treatment) and Ram Nehari. The company is also preparing the second season of Your Honor, while Fauda recently wrapped production on its third season for Netflix.

Yes’s dramas have proven popular remake IP. Among U.S. shows upcoming or in the works are Showtime’s version of Your Honor with Bryan Cranston; Charlie Golf One ordered to series as 68 Whiskey by Paramount Network (Imagine Entertainment); On the Spectrum, which is in production for Amazon (True Jack Productions/Universal TV); and The Good Cop starring Tony Danza and Josh Groban, adapted by Netflix with the original Israeli series also on the streamer.