‘Top Chef’ Producer Magical Elves Names Casey Kriley & Jo Sharon As Co-CEOs

Longtime Magical Elves executives Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon have been named co-CEOs of the production company behind Top Chef and Project Runway.

“These past six months have only confirmed our instinct that Casey and Jo are the ideal duo to keep Magical Elves firing on all cylinders,” said Arthur Smith, chairman of Tinopolis USA and A. Smith & Co. Productions. “Individually, Casey and Jo have each been invaluable contributors to the success of Magical Elves, and together, they are an unstoppable force perfectly equipped to lead their tight-knit team as they produce the next generation of hit shows.”

Said Kriley and Sharon: “Magical Elves has an incredible legacy that we are privileged to continue with our impossibly talented colleagues. The magic of the organization has always been the people, and the team is in place and ready to grow our slate of aspirational programming with our signature brand of excellence.”

Prior to being named Co-CEO, Casey Kriley served as Magical Elves COO. Kriley joined the company at its founding in 2001, rising within the organization to EVP Current Programming and then COO, where she oversees current series while driving the mission, vision and values of the company. Throughout its history, she has been credited as a creative EP on a majority of Magical Elves projects, which include Nailed It!, Top Chef, Project Runway, Project Greenlight, Top Chef Junior, All In With Cam Newton, The Real L Word, Cleveland Hustles and Time of Death.

Sharon served as the company’s chief creative officer, overseeing an expansive slate of projects in development across broadcast, cable, and major streaming services. Since joining Magical Elves in 2010 as VP of development, Sharon has contributed to the company’s growth through the development of projects such as Nailed It!, Sugar Rush and Chasing Cameron for Netflix, Top Chef Junior for Universal Kids, Cold Justice and In Defense Of for Oxygen, Cleveland Hustles for CNBC, All In with Cam Newton for Nickelodeon, Time of Death for Showtime, Fashion Star for NBC, and Gallery Girls for Bravo. Prior to joining Magical Elves, Sharon held development positions at Nash Entertainment, Renegade 83 and IMG Entertainment.

Magical Elves recently received two Emmy Award nominations in the reality competition category for Top Chef and Nailed It!