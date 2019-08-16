‘Madam Secretary’s Erich Bergen Signs With Industry Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Erich Bergen, who co-stars opposite Téa Leoni on CBS’ Madam Secretary, has signed with Industry Entertainment for management.

Bergen has portrayed Blake Moran on Madam Secretary since the launch of the CBS series, which premieres its sixth and final season this fall.

Bergen received praise for his portrayal of legendary Bob Gaudio in the Warner Brothers feature Jersey Boys, directed by Clint Eastwood and produced by Graham King, and was previously seen co-starring in the independent feature Humor Me alongside Jemaine Clement and Elliott Gould.

In addition, Bergen was recently seen on Broadway in the leading male role of Dr. Pomodor in Waitress, opposite both Katherine McPhee and Shoshana Bean.

Bergen continues to be repped by Buchwald.