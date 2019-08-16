Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Power’: Donna Murphy To Recur On Sixth & Final Season Of Starz Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Madam Secretary’s Erich Bergen Signs With Industry Entertainment

Erich Bergen
Courtesy of Industry Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Erich Bergen, who co-stars opposite Téa Leoni on CBS’ Madam Secretary, has signed with Industry Entertainment for management.

Bergen has portrayed Blake Moran on Madam Secretary since the launch of the CBS series, which premieres its sixth and final season this fall.

Bergen received praise for his portrayal of legendary Bob Gaudio in the Warner Brothers feature Jersey Boys, directed by Clint Eastwood and produced by Graham King, and was previously seen co-starring in the independent feature Humor Me alongside Jemaine Clement and Elliott Gould.

In addition, Bergen was recently seen on Broadway in the leading male role of Dr. Pomodor in Waitress, opposite both Katherine McPhee and Shoshana Bean.

Bergen continues to be repped by Buchwald.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad