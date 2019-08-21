‘Madam CJ Walker’: Bill Bellamy Joins Netflix Limited Series

Bill Bellamy (Def Comedy Jam, Insecure) has joined the cast of Madam CJ Walker, a four-part limited series starring and executive produced by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and executive produced by LeBron James. It’s slated for premiere in 2020.

Written by Janine Sherman Barrois, Elle Johnson and Nicole Jefferson Asher, Madam CJ Walker tells the untold, culturally important, and highly relevant story of black hair care pioneer and mogul Madam CJ Walker (Spencer) and how she overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and family challenges to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire.

Bellamy will play Sweetness, a smart, savvy numbers banker, gets inspired by Madam Walker’s success and angles for a way to get in good with her – by any means necessary.

In addition to Spencer, Bellamy joins previously announced Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Blair Underwood, Garrett Morris and Kevin Carroll.



Madam CJ Walker is inspired by the book On Her Own Ground by A’Lelia Bundles, Walker’s great-great-granddaughter. The project is produced by SpringHill Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Sherman Barrois and Johnson serve as showrunners and executive produce with Spencer, Christine Holder, Mark Holder, with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill Entertainment. Kasi Lemmons directs and executive produces the first episode. Asher is co-executive producer.

Best known for his stand-up and his appearances on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Bellamy was most recently seen recurring in Season 3 of HBO’s Insecure.