‘Mad About You’: Kecia Lewis To Recur In Revival Limited Series For Spectrum Originals

EXCLUSIVE: Kecia Lewis is set for a recurring role in Mad About You, the upcoming limited event series for Spectrum Originals starring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser, a follow-up to the popular 1990s NBC comedy series from Sony Pictures TV. Production begins Tuesday and premiere is slated for the upcoming holiday season on Spectrum Originals.

Lewis will play Tonya Franklin-Devanow, the wife of Mark Devanow (Richard Kind).

In its return, Mad About You will explore the modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans (Reiser and Hunt) as newly minted empty-nesters after dropping their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel (Abby Quinn) off at college.

Mad About You aired on NBC from 1992-99 and won multiple Emmys.

The Mad About You revival is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Peter Tolan serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Hunt and Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant.

Lewis most recently was seen in a recurring role on Fox’s The Passage and will next be seen recurring in Hulu’s upcoming drama series Wu Tang: An American Saga. She has appeared on Broadway in hit musicals Chicago, Big River, Ain’t Misbehavin, The Gospel at Colonus and Dreamgirls. Other TV credits include Madam Secretary, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Blue Bloods, Conviction, Limitless, and Royal Pains.