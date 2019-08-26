‘Mad About You’: John Pankow & Richard Kind To Reprise Roles In Revival Limited Series For Spectrum Originals

Original Mad About You cast members John Pankow and Richard Kind will be reprising their roles in the upcoming limited event series for Spectrum Originals, a follow-up to the popular 1990s NBC comedy series. Pankow and Kind, who will co-star opposite returning leads Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser as well as new cast addition Abby Quinn, were series regulars on the original series. They will reprise their roles as Paul’s (Reiser) cousin, Ira Buchman; and Dr. Mark Devanow, respectively.

In its return, Mad About You will explore the modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans (Reiser and Hunt) as newly minted empty-nesters after dropping their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel (Quinn) off at college.

Production starts Sept. 3 on the limited event series, set to premiere this holiday season on Spectrum Originals.