‘Mad About You’: Abby Quinn To Star As Mabel In Revival Limited Series For Spectrum Originals

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Quinn (Landline) is set to star opposite Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser in Mad About You, the upcoming limited event series for Spectrum Originals, a followup to the popular 1990s NBC comedy series.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Quinn will play Mabel, the grown-up daughter of Paul (Reiser) and Jamie (Hunt) Buchman.

In its return, Mad About You will explore the modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans (Reiser, Hunt) as newly minted empty-nesters after dropping their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel (Quinn) off at college.

On he original sitcom, Mabel, whose name was an acronym derived from a saying that Jamie’s mother liked: “Mothers Always Bring Extra Love”, was introduced at the start of Season 6. The infant/toddler was portrayed by two sets of twins during Season 6 and the show’s final seventh season. In the Season 6 episode “Letters to Mabel,” an 18-year-old Mabel is played by Meredith Bishop. In the series finale, a teen Mabel is played by Cara DeLizia, and an adult Mabel is played by Janeane Garofalo.

Mad About You aired on NBC from 1992-1999 and won multiple Emmys. All 164 original episodes are now available free on-demand, exclusively for Spectrum subscribers.

The Mad About You revival is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Peter Tolan serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Hunt and Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant.

Quinn can currently be seen starring in After the Wedding opposite Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams. She will be seen later this year in Sony Pictures and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, and the Warner Bros. digital feature Good Girls Get High.

Quinn is repped by CAA, Rebecca Kitt & Assoc. and Meyer & Downs.