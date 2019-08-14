‘Club de Cuervos’ Star-EP Luis Gerardo Méndez, A Breakout In ‘Murder Mystery’, Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Luis Gerardo Méndez, who is on the rise after starring in and executive producing Netflix’s first Spanish-language original series Club de Cuervos and recently broke out on the streamer’s Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston movie Murder Mystery.

The move comes as Méndez shoots the Focus Features film Half Brothers. The comedy, which he developed with co-writers Eduardo Cisneros, Jason Shuman and director Luke Greenfield, revolves around two very different half-brothers (Méndez and Connor Del Rio) forced on a road trip together masterminded by their ailing father, tracing the path their dad took as an immigrant from Mexico to the U.S.

Méndez also will appear in Sony’s Charlie’s Angels reboot which hits theaters November 15. His previous film credits in Mexico include the Netflix boxing drama Bayoneta and the Warner Bros comedy The Noble Family, which grossed $26 million there in 2013. He also co-starred in the 2014 biographical film Cantinflas, which became the highest-grossing foreign-language film in the U.S. that year.

Club de Cuervos‘ fourth and final season hit the streamer in January.

Méndez continues to be repped by manager Kenny Goodman at Goodmanagement and attorney Rick Genow.