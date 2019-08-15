‘Love, Simon’: Michael Cimino Leads Cast Of Disney+ Series

Michael Cimino (Annabelle Comes Home, Training Day) is set as the lead in Love, Simon, the Disney+ series inspired by the praised 2018 movie. Cimino joins previously announced Ana Ortiz in the half-hour series which begins production this month in Los Angeles. Love, Simon hails from This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie, and 20th Century Fox TV, part of Disney TV Studios.

Set in the world of the film, the series follows Victor (Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Ana Ortiz plays Isabel, Victor’s smart and warm mother who loves her husband and her family, but is under a lot of pressure as they move their family across the country. Nick Robinson, who starred in the original Love, Simon film, will also produce and narrate the series.

The cast also includes James Martinez (One Day at a Time) as Armando, Victor’s regular blue collar “guy’s guy” father who loves his family deeply and works hard for his family. Isabella Ferreira (Orange is the New Black) plays Pilar, Victor’s sullen younger sister in the throws of teenage angst, while Mateo Fernandez will make his acting debut as Adrian, Victor’s adorable, good-natured little brother. Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) stars as Mia, Victor’s whip-smart friend with a quick wit and easy laugh, with Bebe Wood (The Real O’Neals, The New Normal) as her quirky and social media-obsessed best friend, Lake. George Sear (Will, Into the Badlands) portrays Benji, Victor’s confident and charming classmate, with Anthony Turpel (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Felix, Victor’s lanky, awkward new neighbor, and Mason Gooding (Booksmart) as Andrew, Creekwood’s cocky and popular basketball-loving jock.

Aptaker and Berger wrote and executive produce the Disney+ series via their overall deal at 20th TV. Also executive producing are three of the movie’s producers, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill and Pouya Shahbazian, as well as Grand Hotel exec producer/showrunner Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler (The Passage), Adam Fishbach (Narcos), and Wyck Godfrey (I, Robot). Amy York Rubin (Casual) directs the first episode with her creative partner Pilar Boehm co-executive producing. Adam Londy will also co-executive produce.

