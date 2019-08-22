‘Love Island’ Exec Producer Simon Thomas Promoted At ITV America & Tasked With Finding “Noisy” Formats

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island exec producer Simon Thomas has been promoted at ITV America and has been tasked with finding more “noisy” formats for the production company.

Thomas, who was previously SVP, programming becomes Executive Vice President, Programming, West Coast at the U.S. production division of the British broadcaster.

He recently exec produced reality dating series Love Island for CBS, which renewed the format for a second season. He reports to ITV America CEO David George.

In the newly expanded role, Thomas will be tasked with overseeing and shepherding prominent, “noisy” formats, as well as live event programming, while supervising the creative production teams assigned to all ITV America projects in Los Angeles.

In addition to Love Island, he has also worked on Fox’s The Four and American Grit with John Cena as well as Pawn Stars, Forged in Fire, Facebook’s Double Take and A&E’s OJ: Guilty in Vegas.

He joined Leftfield Pictures in 2014 as a showrunner, having spent several years at Endemol Australia where he worked on reality shows such as Big Brother, Beauty & The Geek Australia, Make Me a Supermodel and Million Dollar Drop.

George said, “Simon is a seasoned executive, a brilliant, hands-on producer and an extraordinary leader who will play a vital role in ITV America’s continued success. His ability to produce big formats and smaller-budget content gives us the perfect hitter for our broad bench of programming.”