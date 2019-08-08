Los Angeles Times Union Asks Readers For Help On Union Contract Drive

The Los Angeles Times journalists attempting to negotiate a union contract with the media company today reached out to its readers for support.

Contract talks have moved at a snail’s pace at the Times since the journalists overwhelmingly elected to form the first union in the news organization’s history. Results,tallied by the National Labor Relations Board had workers voting 248 to 44 to be represented by the Washington, D.C.-based NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America.

The newspaper was owned by Tronc Inc. at the time of the union vote. It was sold to biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong a few months after the vote.

The LA Times Guild campaign asks readers to explain why they care about the news organization and that they support a fair contract for its journalists. It suggested several ways to do that, including tweeting support to @latguild with the hashtag @WeLoveTheLAT.

The campaign also asked readers to thank Soon-Shiong for investing in journalism at a time when news organizations with a print component are struggling.