Lori Laughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli Slams Media and Their “Sources” After College Admissions Scandal

It’s been a while since we have heard anything about Lori Loughlin’s college admissions bribery scandal. Luckily, her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli took to Instagram on Sunday to refresh our memory with a blunt post questioning the “sources” of all the media outlets reporting on the scandal.

In the photo, Giannulli has two middle fingers up and the caption had a list of publications including the Daily Mail, Star Magazine, People and Perez Hilton as well as the hashtags “#close #source #says”. She also included “every other media outlet”.

Putting the puzzle pieces together, it is clear that she is calling out all media publications on the way they reported on the scandal in which Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, along with Felicity Huffman were accused of paying “bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” They were among 33 parents arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. The Fuller House actress and her spouse were also hit with an additional money laundering charge.

Shortly after the scandal hit, Laughlin’s older daughter Isabella deleted her social media accounts. Olivia Jade Giannulli, a popular beauty blogger, remained on social media. The scandal affected her career as HP, Tresemme, Princess Polly and Sephora dropped her from their brand partnership. In addition, Loughlin was cut from the final season of Fuller House as well as Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart and Garage Sale Mystery.