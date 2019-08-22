‘Living With Yourself’ Offers Twice The Paul Rudd In New Netflix Comedy; First Look Photos

Paul Rudd has already been an Ant-Man, so now he’s going one better, splitting into two versions of himself in the new Netflix series Living With Yourself, an existential comedy that poses the question: Do we really want to be better?

The first look is out on the series, which launches globally Friday, October 18 on Netflix.

Paul Rudd x 2, ‘Living With Yourself’ Netflix

In his first leading role in a television series, Rudd plays Miles, a man struggling in life. When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself. Problems ensue, as he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions with his wife (Aisling Bea), his career, and his very identity.

The eight-episode series was created and written by Emmy Award winner Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), and is directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (The Battle of the Sexes, Little Miss Sunshine).

Greenberg executive produces with Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern for Likely Story, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media, Dayton, Faris, Rudd, and Jeff Blitz.