Lionsgate Nabs ‘The Monster’ Film Pitch From ‘Chaos Walking’ Scribe Patrick Ness; Temple Hill Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has picked up an original feature pitch titled The Monster, from Patrick Ness, who co-wrote the studio’s forthcoming sci-fi film, Chaos Walking, directed by Doug Liman and starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. Temple Hill is attached to produce the pic, which is being described as a sparky contemporary horror film with a new take on the Frankenstein mythology.

Ness will serve as an executive producer. Temple Hill producers are Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner, and John Fischer, while Jim Miller and Aaron Edmonds are the execs who will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Ness, the screenwriter behind the Focus Features film, A Monster Calls, with Sigourney Weaver and Felicity Jones, wrote the script for the upcoming Peter Dinklage-starring Rumpelstiltskin pic, which is set up at Sony.

He’s also authored eleven books for adults and teenagers, including Chaos Walking trilogy and A Monster Calls, is published in over forty languages, and has won the prestigious Carnegie Medal twice in a row. His next novel, Burn, is out in Spring next year.

Ness is repped by Michelle Kass Associates and Behr Abramson Levy.