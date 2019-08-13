Lionsgate Promotes Television Executives Scott Herbst & Jocelyn Sabo

Lionsgate has promoted two of its television executives, Scott Herbst and Jocelyn Sabo. The company said Tuesday it has upped Herbst to Head of Scripted Development for its Television Group, while Sabo becomes SVP Television.

This comes as Lionsgate ramps up its TV development slate off the back of series including NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and HBO Max’s Love Life as well as its projects with 3 Arts including ABC’s Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11 and Apple’s Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

Herbst, previously SVP Television Production, will continue to report to Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs. He will oversee the company’s scripted slate across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Prior to Lionsgate, he was VP Scripted Programming for NBCU International, where he produced series like You, Me and the Apocalypse for NBC/Sky and Glitch for Netflix/The ABC. He also oversaw BBC and BBC America drama London Spy and developed and sold Hanna to Amazon.

Meanwhile, Sabo, previously VP of TV Development, has been with the company for more than five years, having joined from Showtime. She helped shepherd Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black as well as Chasing Life at Freeform.

“We’re very proud to promote our star performers Scott and Jocelyn who have helped assemble an incredibly exciting, diverse and robust slate filled with unique and bold high-profile series for partners across the entire television spectrum,” said Beggs. “Their business savvy, unwavering passion for quality television and keen eye for fresh creative voices and storytelling makes them the perfect team to continue to drive our business into our next era of Lionsgate scripted television.”