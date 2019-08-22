‘Limbo’ Horror-Thriller From Chris Peckover In The Works With Miramax, Barnyard Projects & Snoot Entertainment Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Miramax, Barnyard Projects and Snoot Entertainment have greenlit Limbo, a horror thriller written by Matthew Jennison and Chris Peckover, with Peckover (Better Watch Out, Undocumented) set to direct.

Limbo tells the terrifying story of a young mother whose body becomes possessed by something evil, rendering her a disembodied spirt and a ghost in her own house. As this demonic double takes over her life and threatens to harm her family, she must find a way to protect her loved ones while also finding a way back to her body before it’s too late.

“We are witnessing a renaissance of quality horror films at the moment,” exclaimed Miramax’s Bill Block. “It’s a genre that continues to captivate global audiences. Having a smart script with a big idea and some fierce partners in Tim Palen, Snoot Entertainment and a fresh voice in Chris Peckover – LIMBO is something we’re really excited about.”

Andrew Golov from Miramax is the executive in charge of production, which begins in January.

Limbo will be produced by former Lionsgate CMO Tim Palen under his Barnyard Projects banner, and Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder of Snoot Entertainment. Chris Harding will serve as a Co-Producer for Snoot Entertainment. Miramax is financing.

Last October, Miramax with Blumhouse and Universal dynamited the October box office with the reboot of Halloween starring Jamie Lee Curtis, which became the highest grossing pic in the franchise with $159.3M stateside and $255.5M WW. A couple of weekends after Sony’s Venom notched the best opening in October ($80.2M), Halloween followed with the second best ($76.2M). Upcoming for Miramax is Guy Ritchie’s shoot ’em up The Gentleman being released by STX.

Palen’s Barnyard Projects, launched back in January, has a first look film deal with Lionsgate. Back in February, they announced their involvement in Lionsgate’s

film adaptation of Erin Morgenstern’s phantasmagorical fairy tale novel Night Circus, to be directed by Geremy Jasper. Limbo is their second feature. Palen was also the EP on the documentaries Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man and The U.S. vs. John Lennon.

Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder’s Snoot Entertainment develops, finances and produces films across all genres and media. Their pics Little Monsters and Corporate Animals made their world premieres in the Midnight Category at Sundance back in January. NEON acquired Little Monsters with Hulu, while Corporate Animals was snapped up by Screen Media Films.

Peckover is repped by Gersh and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.