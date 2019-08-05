UK Distributor Lightbulb Picks Up Four Movies Including SXSW Drama ‘Sadie’ With Melanie Lynskey

EXCLUSIVE: Fledgling UK distributor Lightbulb, which specialises in home ent releases, has picked up four films for its slate, including SXSW 2018 drama Sadie and Polish fantasy-thriller Sword Of God.

The former is a U.S. indie pic starring Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), John Gallagher, Jr. (10 Cloverfield Lane) and Sophia Mitri Schloss (The Kicks) in the title role. Directed by Megan Griffiths (Lucky Them), the film charts the story of a girl who will stop at nothing to preserve her father’s place on the home front. The deal was brokered by Philippe Louis Galliano of The Movie Agency.

Polish language pic Sword Of God, set during the medieval period, sees two Christian knights arrive at a pagan village, intent on converting the villagers to their religion. Soon their faith, and the bond between them, are brutally tested and the men must decide how far they are willing to go for their religion. The deal was negotiated with Matteo Lovadina of Reel Suspects and the home entertainment release is expected in Q1, 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing SoG to UK audiences – and delighted that Mayhem Film Festival will host the UK premiere in October,” said Lightbulb sales & acquisitions director, Peter Thompson.

Lightbulb has also picked up Coureur (The Racer), a film about a Belgian cyclist who dreams of becoming a world champion but, after joining an Italian team, is dragged into a dark world of testosterone injections and corruption. The film played at festivals including Rotterdam and Goteborg.

“The film is semi-autobiographical (many of the events were experienced by director Kenneth Mercken) and the story is gripping from start to the very end. The film has been invited to play at a major festival later this year, and we’re excited to see it on the big screen, as I’m sure audiences will be,” said Lightbulb commercial director, Matthew Kreuzer.

Lightbulb will release British folk-horror The Village In The Woods in Q4. Starring Richard Hope (Poldark) and Therese Bradley (Peaky Blinders), the project is the debut feature from UK production company Brake3.