Lifetime Greenlights Gretchen Carlson Docs On NXIVM Cult & College Admissions Scandal; Sets Movie Premiere Dates

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime unveiled premiere dates for its ripped from the headlines slate today, that includes documentaries from journalist Gretchen Carlson on the NXIVM cult and the college admissions scandal.

Starting on Saturday, September 21 at 8pm ET/PT, the cable net will premiere a new movie each week beginning with Escaping The NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter.

The movie will be followed by a companion doc titled Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson that shows the award-winning journalist investigating the cult that targeted young women. As she explores the inner-workings of the purported self-help group, whose former leader Keith Raniere was found guilty of racketeering, sex trafficking and other crimes, viewers will hear a first-hand account from actress Catherine Oxenberg, who shares with Carlson her personal fight to free her daughter from the cult.

The slate will conclude on October 12, with a look at the college admissions scandal and the doc Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson.

The new one-hour documentaries are produced by A+E Originals. Gretchen Carlson executive produces alongside Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat, and Patty Ivins Specht for A+E Originals, and Brie Miranda Bryant and Nicole Vogel for Lifetime.

Below are air dates for the ripped from the headlines slate and descriptions on the documentaries.

September 21

8pm Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter

10pm Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXVIM Cult with Gretchen Carlson (doc)

September 28

8pm Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story

October 5

8pm Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story

October 12

8pm The College Admissions Scandal (movie)

10pm Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson (doc)

Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Carlson investigates the shocking and twisted world of one of the nation’s most outrageous cults that trapped thousands and targeted the minds and bodies of young women from around the country. Exploring the inner-workings of the purported self-help group NXIVM, whose former leader Keith Raniere was found guilty of racketeering, sex trafficking and other crimes, viewers will hear an emotional first-hand account from actress Catherine Oxenberg, who shares with Carlson her personal fight to get her daughter out of the NXIVM cult. Further insight comes from a cult de-programmer, as well as individuals who tirelessly worked to expose and take down the NXIVM organization. But is NXIVM finished?

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Carlson explores the remarkable story of privilege and greed behind the recent college admissions fraud that dominated the headlines and ensnared many celebrities and prominent individuals. An in-depth look at the scandal reveals how wealthy parents sought the help of scam mastermind, Rick Singer, to cheat the system and illicitly pay for their children’s admission to the nation’s most prestigious universities. In the documentary, a family shares with Carlson their personal encounter with Singer, and a former Ivy League dean of admissions sheds light on the high-stakes admissions process and how some will stop at nothing to gain entry. In addition, Carlson speaks with a mother who has filed a $500 billion class action lawsuit against those accused in the scandal.