Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson Join ‘Mortal Kombat’ At New Line

A new batch of actors is ready to fight in the forthcoming Mortal Kombat feature at New Line. Deadline has confirmed that Wu Assassins star Lewis Tan, The Meg‘s Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson have joined the lead ensemble of the movie adaptation of the popular martial arts video game franchise.

Tan, who has also appeared in AMC’s Into the Badlands and Deadpool 2, has been cast in an undisclosed role, while McNamee will step into the role of Sonya Blade and Lawson will portray Kano. They will join the previously announced cast that includes Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jackson “Jax” Bridges, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Joe Taslim as Sub Zero and Ludi Lin as Liu Kang.

The film’s plot has been kept under wraps, but it will be cut from the same cloth as the 1992 movie adaptation, which was followed up with 1997’s Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. The latest installment of the video game, Mortal Kombat 11, was released this year and currently is the top-selling game of 2019 in the U.S. and is the most successful launch in the franchise’s history.

Simon McQuoid will make his feature directorial debut with Mortal Kombat. The script is written by Greg Russo. James Wan and Todd Garner are producing, with Larry Kasanoff, E. Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear, and Sean Robins executive producing. The movie is set to be released on March 5, 2021.