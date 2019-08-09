Leslie Jones To Headline Stand-Up Comedy Special On Netflix

SNL‘s Leslie Jones is heading to Netflix in an hour-long stand-up comedy special. Jones announced the news tonight on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! The special, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will launch globally on Netflix in 2020.

Jones recently wrapped her fifth season on Saturday Night Live, work which has earned her three Emmy nominations and inclusion on the Time 100 list. She has covered the most recent summer and winter Olympics for NBC and was the host of The 2017 BET Awards. Her one-hour comedy special, Problem Child, was broadcast on Showtime in 2010. She can next be heard as the voice of brassy, villainess character, Zeta, in Angry Birds 2, out worldwide on August 16.