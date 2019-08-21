Lena Dunham Launches Production Company Under HBO Deal

Just over a year after splitting with her longtime producing partner Jenni Konner, Lena Dunham has launched a new production company, Good Thing Going, which will be based at Dunham’s longtime home, HBO, where she is under an exclusive first-look deal. The company is already working on a full slate of projects across film, television, theater and podcasting.

Based out of New York, the Good Thing Going team is headed by Michael P. Cohen, President and Manager to Dunham; Liz Watson, Head of Development & Production based in NY and the UK; Marissa Diaz, Head of Development & Production based in LA; and Soham Joglekar Development Coordinator in NY.

The Girls creator was most recently in the UK directing the pilot for HBO’s new banking crisis drama series Industry, from writers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, produced by Bad Wolf and Good Thing Going. The show is set in the cutthroat world of international finance as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures.

Other projects include the Untitled Anna Delvey Story with HBO about Rachel Williams, the former friend and victim of the infamous millennial scammer. HBO secured the rights to Williams’ story which will be written by Dunham and journalist Collier Meyerson.

As announced on Monday, Dunham also is executive producing half-hour dramedy pilot Generation, created by 17-year-old Zelda Barnz, for HBO Max.

On the film side, Dunham is set to write and direct the film adaptation of Catherine Called Birdy, from Karen Cushman’s Newberry Honor novel. The film will be produced by Working Title in association with Good Thing Going and is set to shoot in early 2020. Dunham also is writing Watch Me, a feature film about the downfall of a badly behaving talk show pundit, with Amy Pascal producing.

Dunham’s The C-Word podcast, co-hosted by Dunham and writer Alissa Bennett and produced by GTG, is now available exclusively on Luminary.

In addition to Dunham’s own work, Good Thing Going is focused on developing projects from other creators.

“As a producer, my only goal is to give other artists the chance to be as noisy and honest as I’ve been,” says Dunham. “I’m firmly of the belief that we grow together when we allow each other to be as messy and complex in our art as we are in our lives. I’m so excited to be leading Good Thing Going with a group of close collaborators who share my hunger for getting hooked on new voices and perspectives.”

Outside of producing, Good Thing Going has a mandate of charitable giving and raising consciousness around mental health, addiction and trauma.