‘Legacies’: Bianca Santos To Recur In Season 2 Of CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: An intriguing new student is coming to Mystic Falls High this fall. The Fosters alumna Bianca Santos is set for a pivotal recurring role on the upcoming second season of the CW drama series Legacies.

Santos will play Maya, a sharp-tongued and flirtatious new student at Mystic Falls High, the sister of Ethan and the daughter of Sheriff Mac.

Legacies is a spin-off of The Originals and features characters from both series and its predecessor, The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. She attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where fellow supernaturals learn to hone their skills.

Legacies is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries), Brett Matthews (The Vampire Diaries), Leslie Morgenstein (The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars) and Gina Girolamo (The Originals).

Santos is best known for her roles as Lexi Rivera in the Freeform drama series The Fosters, and as Lucy Velez in the MTV comedy series Happyland. She also starred in the films Ouija, The Duff and Priceless. She is repped by Marni Rosenzweig at The Rosenzweig Group and attorney Lev Ginsburg.