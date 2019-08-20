Lee Daniels Launches Diversity-Focused Career Workshop For Creative Development

Lee Daniels Entertainment is partnering with Represent by Original Media Ventures (OMV), an inclusive community of diverse storytellers, to launch a new diversity-focused creative workshop which will take place September 25-28 on Los Angeles.

The career workshop gives aspiring creatives from underrepresented backgrounds an inside look at the entertainment industry under the mentorship of experienced and acclaimed professionals. Chosen individuals will have the opportunity to attend various workshops, meetings and experiences with Lee Daniels Entertainment and Represent executives. The workshop will also include studio visits and an exclusive trip to the working set of an upcoming Lee Daniels Entertainment Television production.

“It has been my goal to create opportunities for diverse creatives and to tell inclusive stories,” said Daniels. “I have always been about giving all creatives a chance and the Lee Daniels Entertainment Creative Workshop is another step in driving Diversity and Inclusion in Hollywood.”

Those who would like an opportunity to take part in the Lee Daniels Entertainment Creative Workshop (aka LDE Creative Workshop) must follow Lee Daniels Entertainment and Represent by OMV on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. To be considered, you must submit an Instagram, Facebook story or post 15-second video on why Lee Daniels Entertainment and Represent by OMV should select you for this experience. All submission videos must activate the @tag for the official Lee Daniels Entertainment and Represent by OMV social accounts.