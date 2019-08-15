‘Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath’ To End After Three Seasons With 2-Hour Special

Leah Remini’s groundbreaking Scientology series is coming to an end after three seasons. Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath will conclude with a two-hour series finale special airing Monday, August 26 at 9 PM ET/PT, A&E said Thursday.

In the finale, which will be filmed for the first time in front of a live studio audience, Remini and Mike Rinder will “explore stories of how Church of Scientology policies have hindered members from reporting instances of abuse and sexual assault to the authorities,” according to the official description. They will speak to ex-Scientologists who share their stories of abuse at the hands of other Scientologists, and describe how the policies are aimed at preventing the alleged crimes from becoming public. A panel of legal, psychological and law-enforcement experts also will provide insight into the impact Scientology’s practices have had on its former parishioners and advise how they can seek justice and effect change in the future.

“Mike and I will always be grateful to A&E for giving us a platform to expose Scientology and give the victims a chance to be heard. Without the A&E team’s support ‘The Aftermath’ wouldn’t be what we intended. We recognized it was time to move on to the next chapter and help people in new ways,” said Remini. “We thank our viewers for caring in the way that you do. It means everything to us. There is not a day that goes by that we don’t have people stop us with a ‘thank you for doing what you guys are doing’ and it’s your support that gives us our strength to carry on. And carry on, we will.”

“Leah, Mike and all the contributors who have courageously shared their stories with us over the past 30 episodes exemplify A&E’s mission to be a home for brave storytellers to share their truths no matter the obstacles,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E Network. “We can’t thank Leah and the team at IPC enough for creating this groundbreaking series.”

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special in 2017 and received a nomination in the same category in 2018. The series also was honored with PGA, NAPTE and a Gracie Award, and Remini received the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Impact Award.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is produced for A&E Network by Industrial Media Group’s The Intellectual Property Corporation. Remini serves as executive producer for her No Seriously Productions. Executive producers for IPC are Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. Ray Dotch serves as executive producer. Chris Rowe and Mike Rinder serve as co-executive producers.