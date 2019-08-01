‘Goliath’ Showrunner Lawrence Trilling Strikes Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has signed an overall deal with Goliath showrunner Larry Trilling.

It marks the latest overall deal by the SVOD service, which revealed earlier this week it had closed an overall deal with Lena Waithe.

Trilling became showrunner of the legal drama Goliath in season two, replacing Dexter’s Clyde Phillips, after working on season one of the Billy Bob Thornton show. He will continue to serve as showrunner, exec producer and director of the show, which has been picked up for a third season.

He will also develop new series to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. He previously worked on Condor and Parenthood.

Goliath, which is based on a script from David E. Kelley and Jonathan Shapiro, will return for its third season later this year. Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow), Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers), Beau Bridges (Homeland), Griffin Dunne (House of Lies), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks: The Return), and Shamier Anderson (Destroyer) will join star Billy Bob Thornton in key roles for the new season.

In season 3, the unexpected death of an old friend leads Billy McBride (Thornton) to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley where he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire rancher (Quaid) and his sister (Brenneman). As Billy and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface, forcing him to confront his own mortality. Goliath also stars Nina Arianda (Stan & Ollie) as Patty Solis-Papagian, Tania Raymonde (Cliffs of Freedom) as Brittany Gold, Diana Hopper (Bit) as Denise McBride, Ana de la Reguera (Narcos) as Marisol Silva, and Julie Brister (Review) as Marva Jefferson.

Trilling will exec produce alongside Geyer Kosinski (Fargo), Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire) executive produce.

Trilling said, “I’m thrilled to be expanding my relationship with Amazon Studios, on Goliath and beyond. The entire team has been so supportive and I look forward to doing more great things together.”

Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios added, “Lawrence has done a terrific job guiding Goliath this season, and we’re excited that he’ll continue his stellar work on that series, as well as work with us to develop new series that our Amazon Prime Video customers will love.”

Trilling is repped by CAA and attorneys Karl Austen and Adam Cooper.