Laura Bell Bundy To Disrupt ‘Perfect Harmony’ As NBC Comedy’s Recurring Mean Girl

EXCLUSIVE: Laura Bell Bundy, who was Tony-nominated for originating the role of Elle Woods in Broadway’s 2007 Legally Blonde: The Musical, has been cast in a recurring role on NBC comedy Perfect Harmony.

Bundy will play Kimmy, a high school mean girl who hides her cruelty behind a smile and becomes a rival against Ginny (Anna Camp). Bundy will be a recurring guest star.

Also known for her country music recordings, Bundy has recurred in CBS’ How I Met Your Mother and on The CW’s Hart of Dixie. Other TV credits include FX’s Anger Management and Lifetime’s Becoming Santa.

Perfect Harmony, as NBC puts it, is what happens when former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran (Bradley Whitford) unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, finds an oddball group of singers that is out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts, including temporary choirmaster Ginny (Camp), help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness just when they all need it most.

Lesley Wake Webster and Bradley Whitford executive produce alongside Jason Winer and Jon Radler of Small Dog Picture Company. 20th Century TV, where Small Dog is based, is the studio.

Bundy is repped by Haven Entertainment and WME.