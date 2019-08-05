Lara Pulver Signs With ICM Partners, Books Recurring Role In TNT’s ‘Alienist’ Sequel ‘Angel Of Darkness’

EXCLUSIVE: Lara Pulver (Sherlock) has signed with ICM Partners for representation. Additionally the Oliver Award-winning actress has booked a recurring role opposite Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans on TNT’s upcoming The Angel of Darkness, a limited series based on the sequel to author Caleb Carr’s best-selling The Alienist.

The Alienist’s lead cast, including Brühl (Rush), Evans (The Girl on the Train) and Dakota Fanning (American Pastoral), will return for The Angel of Darkness with a new storyline that finds Sara Howard (Fanning), who has opened her own private detective agency, enlisting the help of Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and John Moore (Evans) to hunt down an elusive killer.

Pulver will play Karen, who meets the gang at John’s (Evans) engagement party. She is an alienist and an expert in her field. She and Laszlo (Brühl) form a special professional connection.

Pulver is best known for known for her work on stage, most notably the West End production of Gypsy, for which she won the 2016 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Louise, opposite Imelda Staunton. She was also nominated for an Olivier in 2008 for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Lucille Frank in the Donmar Warehouse production of Parade directed by Rob Ashford.

On television, Pulver co-starred in Starz series Da Vinci’s Demons and previously received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for her role as Irene Adler in the Emmy-nominated episode of Sherlock titled “A Scandal in Belgravia.” Other recent television credits include The City and The City, directed by Tom Shankland and Amazon’s Electric Dreams: Real Life.

On the feature side, Pulver has appeared in films such as Edge of Tomorrow, MI-5, A Patch of Fog and Underworld: Blood Wars.

She continues to be repped by Independent in the UK.