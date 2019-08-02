LA Dodgers Will Air Five More Games On KTLA This Season Under Spectrum Networks Deal

Dodgers fans who don’t have the SportsNet LA channel will be able to watch five more games on KTLA this season under a new deal with Spectrum Networks.

The move will help assuage a long-standing complaint among local fans who don’t want to pay for the service or switch out of their existing providers. The Dodgers games have only been available for the last six years to Spectrum cable TV subscribers, save for the occasional national game, thanks to the Dodgers $200 million per year deal with Spectrum, baseball’s richest rights deal.

The Dodgers games are not carried by DirectTV or Dish, and can’t be accessed via streaming (even for Spectrum subscribers). The games are also not available through the MLB.com TV package or through the MLB Extra Innings package.

The Dodgers have occasionally sprinkled a few games into over-the-air TV, drawing high ratings for those contests.

Under the KTLA deal, the five games – one in August and four in September – will be simulcast on KTLA and SportsNet LA. As part of the agreement, viewers can also watch Spectrum Networks’ pregame show Access SportsNet: Dodgers before each game.

SportsNetLA Dodgers games simulcast on KTLA:

Saturday, Aug. 31, 5:10 p.m. at Arizona Diamondbacks

Saturday, Sept. 7, 6:10 p.m. vs. San Francisco Giants

Saturday, Sept. 14, 4:10 p.m. at New York Mets

Saturday, Sept. 21, 6:10 p.m. vs. Colorado Rockies

Saturday, Sept. 28, 1:05 p.m. at San Francisco Giants

The station previously aired 10 early-season Dodger games in April and June, and in the 2018 season, KTLA broadcast 10 Dodger games.

The Dodgers are running away with the National League’s West division and have baseball’s best record. They won the National League pennant last season and went on to the World Series for the second year in a row, but lost Game 5 to the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium.