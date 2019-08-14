Click to Skip Ad
Participant Media Ups Jeannine Tang To General Counsel

Kyle Chandler Joins George Clooney & Felicity Jones In Clooney-Helmed Post-Apocalyptic Netflix Film

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock (10235950x) Kyle Chandler 'Catch-22' TV show photocall, Rome, Italy - 13 May 2019 Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Kyle Chandler has come aboard the George Clooney-directed untitled Netflix post-apocalyptic film, which Clooney will star in along with Felicity Jones.

Chandler is set to play an American astronaut named Mitchell in the film, which follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to make contact with the crew of the Aether spacecraft as they try to return home to Earth.

Mark L. Smith, the screenwriter behind The Revenant, penned the script based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight.

Clooney and his filmmaking partner Grant Heslov are producing the pic under their Smokehouse Pictures banner with Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment.

The project reunites Chandler and Clooney as the two most recently worked together on the Hulu miniseries, Catch 22. Chandler was just seen on the big screen in WB’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and will reprise his role in the follow-up, Godzilla vs. Kong, out next year.

He’s repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

 

