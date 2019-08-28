Kurt Sutter Is Handing the ‘Mayans MC’ Reins To Co-Creator Elgin James, But ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Creator Isn’t Exiting

While Kurt Sutter told fans at the Season Two premiere of Mayans MC at the Arclight Hollywood Cinerama Dome on Tuesday night that he would take a step back to further allow Elgin James and the creative team they built to assert themselves, Sutter isn’t exiting the Sons Of Anarchy spinoff show. That has gotten confused and been a takeaway in stories published from the event, but Sutter is basically doing what he said he would: once the tone and characters in the Latino-flavored biker series became firmly established, Sutter always hoped to relinquish the day to day reins to James, who created Mayans MC with him. He feels James is ready. Sutter joked about his step back last night, saying that “it’s time for the white guy to leave the building.” But Sutter said he will remain involved.

Here is what Sutter said:

“I stood up here last year and shared my intentions about what I wanted for Mayans MC. That it was my job to honor the narrative legacy of SOA and guide the transition into the new mythology of the Mayans.

FX Networks/Justin Coit

And with the help of an amazing cast and crew, I feel like I’ve been able to do that…By the end of this season, narrative arcs that we set up in Charming will find their conclusion in Santo Padre. And EZ Reyes will find himself inside a new, unexpected truth. His feet firmly planted. Albeit, standing in a huge puddle of fucking blood.

So as promised, it’s time for the white guy to leave the building. If we are lucky enough to have a season 3, I will be stepping back as day to day showrunner and handing the reins to my talented and passionate partner, Elgin James.

I’ll still be involved in a producorial capacity, but I’m really clear that for this show to establish its own unique mythology, one that I believe can be more potent and relevant than Sons, it has to be guided by a fresh voice. A voice of color, a voice that is still haunted by the struggle. And that voice belongs to Elgin James.”