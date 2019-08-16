‘Krypton’ Canceled After Two Seasons, Spinoff ‘Lobo’ Not Moving Forward On Syfy

There will be no more Krypton on Syfy. The network has opted not to renew the Superman origin drama series, and the recent August 14 Season 2 finale was a series’ finale on the NBCUniversal cable network. With the mothership series getting canceled, Syfy also won’t be proceeding with the previously announced Lobo spinoff, which had been in development.

I hear Krypton producer Warner Horizon Scripted Television is in conversations with other outlets, exploring ways to continue the franchise based on DC characters elsewhere. Siblings DC Universe and the upcoming HBO Max streaming platform are considered the most logical options as DC content has been a focus for both. Past seasons of Krypton already run on DC Universe. Season 1 is currently streaming on DC Universe, with Season 2 coming in 2020.

Syfy

Largely fueled by its Superman pedigree, Krypton was a breakout for Syfy when it launched its first season in March 2018. It scored the network’s most-watched debut season among total viewers for an original series since Ascension in 2014, and the most-watched season for any scripted series on the network since Defiance in 2015.

But Krypton’s ratings took a hit in Season 2, down about 50% in Live+Same Day. With series that come from outside studios – as was also the case with Expanse – Syfy has to rely solely on linear ratings to monetize a series, which is difficult for expensive shows like Krypton and Expanse, which command high license fees but whose viewers tend to watch content on digital platforms. For instance, Syfy only has streaming rights to the five most recent episodes of Krypton.

Following its cancellation by Syfy, Expanse found a new home at Amazon, recently earning a renewal. That bodes well for Krypton.

Krypton was set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet. The series followed Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who is faced with a life and death conflict – save his home planet or let it be destroyed to restore the fate of his future grandson.

In addition to Cuffe, the series also starred Georgina Campbell, Shaun Sipos, Colin Salmon, Ann Ogbomo, Aaron Pierre, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day, Blake Ritson and Ian McElhinney.

Krypton was executive produced by David S. Goyer, alongside Cameron Welsh who served as showrunner.

As for Lobo, a deal was already in place for Emmett J. Scanlan, who played the character of Lobo in Krypton Season 2, to star in the project. DC Comics fan-favorite Lobo is an indestructible deep-space bounty hunter. Krypton executive producer Cameron Welsh was set as executive producer/writer on the spinoff.